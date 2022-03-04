Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $79.00 to $72.00.
- 3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00.
- 2/18/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.69. 23,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
