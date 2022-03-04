Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $79.00 to $72.00.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00.

2/18/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.69. 23,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.