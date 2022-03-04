Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $402.67 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.89 and a 200-day moving average of $491.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.