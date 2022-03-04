Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.
Shares of APLS opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.