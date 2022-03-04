Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of APLS opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.