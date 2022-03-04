Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 239,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,991. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

