Webster Bank N. A. Has $5.16 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 56.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Paychex by 102,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average of $120.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.