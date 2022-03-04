Webster Bank N. A. Has $26.94 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 316,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 270,188 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $6.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day moving average of $311.61. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.