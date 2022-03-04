Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $192.95. The company had a trading volume of 115,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

