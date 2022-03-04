Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 621 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 618.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.72. 145,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day moving average is $231.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

