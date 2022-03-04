Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $11.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weave Communications traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 12742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $53,140,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $114,862,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $8,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

