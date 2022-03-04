Wayne Mepham Sells 11,181 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.76), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($30,904.15).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 191 ($2.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 191 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.12).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

JUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Jupiter Fund Management (Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.