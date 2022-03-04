Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $279.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.41 and a 200-day moving average of $287.08. Watsco has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.