Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,720,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 240,652 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,537,425 shares of company stock valued at $349,486,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

