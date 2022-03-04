Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €150.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.82 ($133.50).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €148.70 ($167.08) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €102.25 ($114.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.20.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

