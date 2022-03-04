Wanchain Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $69.82 million and $2.87 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00186648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00025540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00340781 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

