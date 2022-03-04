Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,711,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,523,000 after purchasing an additional 475,585 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

WMT opened at $139.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,887,881 shares of company stock worth $822,963,884. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

