Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $159,004,374.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.82. 11,858,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,719. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.77. The stock has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,804,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

