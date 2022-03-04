Wagerr Market Cap Reaches $4.51 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $2,055.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002530 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00399495 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,750,251 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

