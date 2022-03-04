Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WACLY opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. Wacoal has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $376.44 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

