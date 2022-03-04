W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,664 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of W. P. Carey worth $98,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

WPC opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

