Voya Investment Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $813.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69.
AEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
