Voya Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,958 Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,645,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 225,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

PRAX stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.