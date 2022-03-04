Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 25.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

GMRE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.79 million, a PE ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

