Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 119,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

