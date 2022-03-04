Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $12.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

VLTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. 125,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

