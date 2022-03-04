Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of OTCMKTS VOLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,435. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Volt Information Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,334 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 49,978 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 352,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

