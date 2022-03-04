Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,652 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period.

Shares of SPB opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

