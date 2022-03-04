Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 113,665 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,665 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Masco by 428.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

