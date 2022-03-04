Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NVTA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

