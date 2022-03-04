Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,718,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,772,000 after buying an additional 327,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

América Móvil stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

