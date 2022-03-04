Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,142 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

