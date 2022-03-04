Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 420.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 234,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

