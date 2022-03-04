Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.
About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.
