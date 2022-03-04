Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 285.0% in February

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVHY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($42.70) to €13.40 ($15.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.73) to €14.10 ($15.84) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.