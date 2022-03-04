Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $528.40 million, a P/E ratio of 109.25 and a beta of -0.03. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vital Farms (VITL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.