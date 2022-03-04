Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, an increase of 296.1% from the January 31st total of 82,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 332,634 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,564. The stock has a market cap of $722.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

