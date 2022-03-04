Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.27. The company had a trading volume of 394,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.05. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

