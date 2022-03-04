Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 71,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ JOET traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.16. 12,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.