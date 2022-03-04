Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.85. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $226.38 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

