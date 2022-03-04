Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,910 shares of company stock worth $65,385 over the last 90 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.