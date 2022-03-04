Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.77), with a volume of 3607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £75.38 million and a P/E ratio of -264.00.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

