Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.30

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 606321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -226.44 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,895,579 shares of company stock worth $48,741,077 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.