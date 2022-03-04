Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.27.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,342. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 137,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

