Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.95 EPS.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,124. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 137,422 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.