Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $61.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,180 shares of company stock worth $9,230,189 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

VERV traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 434,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.