Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $61.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,180 shares of company stock worth $9,230,189 over the last quarter.
VERV traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 434,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $78.00.
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
