Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) CEO Sells $1,277,000.00 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 42.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

