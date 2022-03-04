Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ VRCA opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
