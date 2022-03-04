Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

