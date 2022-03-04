Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VRTV traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.99. 77,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veritiv by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veritiv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Veritiv by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

