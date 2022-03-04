Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Veracyte stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,430. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

