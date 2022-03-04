Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Lake Street Capital

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

