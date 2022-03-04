Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313,678 shares.The stock last traded at $35.30 and had previously closed at $35.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

